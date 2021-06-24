The most popular dog breeds in 2021 are ...

If you’re a dog lover, what’s your favorite breed?

There are many types of breeds, but evidently, there are some more popular than others.

Looking into a database of more than a million pets, Rover recently released its most popular dog breeds.

The top 20, in order, are:

Mixed breed

Labrador Retriever

Golden Retriever

German Shepherd

Goldendoodle

Chihuahua

Siberian Husky

Yorkshire Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier

Australian Shepherd

Dachsund

Shih Tzu

French Bulldog

Boxer

Labradoodle

Beagle

Maltese

Poodle

Miniature Schnauzer

Pomeranian

The breed that made the biggest jump on the list from last year was the Goldendoodle, which moved up from No. 9 to No. 5. The most popular puppy breeds of the year were mixed breed and the Goldendoodle, according to Rover.

There was also a survey of 1,000 dog owners conducted by Rover, with some highlights, including: