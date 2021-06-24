Mostly Cloudy icon
Features

The most popular dog breeds in 2021 are ...

Keith Dunlap
, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Pets
Dogs
Stock image. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images (Getty Images)

If you’re a dog lover, what’s your favorite breed?

There are many types of breeds, but evidently, there are some more popular than others.

Looking into a database of more than a million pets, Rover recently released its most popular dog breeds.

The top 20, in order, are:

  • Mixed breed
  • Labrador Retriever
  • Golden Retriever
  • German Shepherd
  • Goldendoodle
  • Chihuahua
  • Siberian Husky
  • Yorkshire Terrier
  • American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Australian Shepherd
  • Dachsund
  • Shih Tzu
  • French Bulldog
  • Boxer
  • Labradoodle
  • Beagle
  • Maltese
  • Poodle
  • Miniature Schnauzer
  • Pomeranian

The breed that made the biggest jump on the list from last year was the Goldendoodle, which moved up from No. 9 to No. 5. The most popular puppy breeds of the year were mixed breed and the Goldendoodle, according to Rover.

There was also a survey of 1,000 dog owners conducted by Rover, with some highlights, including:

  • 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a new dog into their family.
  • More than half of dog owners join a club or attend a meeting related to their dog’s breed.
  • 76% of dog parents said breed was most important to them when getting a new dog.
  • 60% of dog owners wanted a pet that would snuggle.
  • 54% of dog owners wanted a breed that got along with other pets.
  • 51% of dog owners wanted a breed that was highly intelligent.

