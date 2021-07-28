Mostly Cloudy icon
Become a News 6 Insider for your chance to win these awesome back-to-school prizes

Laptop, backpack full of supplies, $250 Academy Sports gift card up for grabs

News 6 Insider - Back to School contest
ORLANDO, Fla. – Want to win big? Become a News 6 Insider and you’ll have the chance to do just that.

What’s an Insider? That means you’re a part of our free membership program and part of our news gathering process.

Insiders gain access to tools to contribute to the news of the day, and they gain a voice in our coverage decisions. Your input could break open a story, or help someone in need. Central Florida is a vast, complicated community. We need as much help as possible to tell the stories that matter and make a real difference. As an Insider, you’ll help. Learn more here.

To kick off our new Insider initiative, we’re launching a back-to-school contest, giving you a chance to win a $250 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card, a laptop computer and a backpack full of school supplies.

To enter the contest, visit our Insider profile page. If you’re not an Insider, simply sign up and then enter the contest.

Good luck!

