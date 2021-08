Fans of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos now have the perfect drink to pair with the snack.

Pepsico has introduced a Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew.

They describe it as a “unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor.”

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of this month but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.