Fun, fall mazes whole family can enjoy around Central Florida

While the temperate may not drop as it does across major portions of the U.S., it is in fact fall in the Sunshine State and mazes are popping up around Central Florida.

And it’s still fun to partake in stereotypical fall activities, even when it doesn’t feel like autumn.

If you have a good sense of direction or even don’t mind getting lost in cornfields, grab your family and friends and give these local mazes a try.

Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora has its Maze Adventure back for the 19th year. The farm said on its website, what started as a 7-acre cornfield has turned into a corn maze that’s part game and part educational. Each year the maze has a theme and this year it’s dinosaurs.

Southern Hill Farms in Clermont is back with its fall festival that is featuring a 5-acre corn maze for the first time. Your admission ticket gets you access to the maze.

If you head out to Groveland, you’ll get two maze options at Lake Catherine Blueberries. The first is a “not scary” fall scavenger hunt maze. Then there is the Haunted Halloween Maze where the story of “Catherine’s Revenge” is told, according to its website. The event says this maze “may be too intense for very young children and not recommended for children under 8″ while children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. And if the Haunted Maze isn’t your thing, then maybe you’ll have the guts to endure its Dark Forest, where you trek through thick bushes and gnarled trees featuring creepy crawlers and eerie monsters, its website said.

Don’t let the name fool you, Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis has plenty of fall fun. The farm offers a Magical Maze that has 13 scary monster pictures hidden throughout, according to its website. If you find them all, you get a prize, the company says.

Painted Oaks Academy in Orlando has a corn maze open every day in October and November. It also keeps the maze open after dark where you can explore it with flashlights.

Club Lake in Apopka has a fall festival featuring a corn maze that’s open four days a week.

Out in Dunnellon at The Pickin’ Patch there is a corn maze and a kid’s corn maze.

Down the way in DeLand, you can visit Heritage Farms Corn Maze.

Over in Brevard County, Countryside Family Farms has a corn maze as part of its fall festival. Some nights they let you get lost in the stalks in the dark with flashlights. This year’s maze theme is “Our Crew Rocks.” There’s also a new kiddie maze this year, according to its website.