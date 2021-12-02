Burger King celebrates Whopper birthday with 37 cent deal

Get ready for a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time. Back to 1957.

That’s when Burger King introduced its signature menu item, the Whopper.

To celebrate the sandwich’s 64th birthday, the fast-food chain is offering it up for its original price Friday and Saturday. That’s just 37 cents.

Here’s the catch, you can’t just walk up and demand a 37 cent Whopper.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program on its app.

So before you chow down, make sure to download.

