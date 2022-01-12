Lay’s grows potatoes with dirt from NFL stadiums for chips

The NFL is no stranger to branding partnerships with snack foods, but Lay’s is taking things one step further.

To mark its return to Super Bowl advertising after a 17-year long hiatus, the potato chip company is launching Lay’s Golden Grounds.

No, it’s not coffee.

The name comes from the way potatoes are grown. The team indicated on the bag contributed a bit of dirt to help grow the spuds eventually used to make the chips inside.

Lay's Golden Grounds (Copyright 2022 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

You’ll have to be pretty hardcore to get your favorite team’s bag, though, only 200 of each have been made.

If you are lucky enough to score one, we bet you can’t eat just one.

Though, you may want to stop there. Have ever seen what bodily fluids come out of football players on those fields?