Show your significant other love with these unique Central Florida Valentine’s Day cards

‘You’re hotter than a Central Florida summer’

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Central Florida Valentine's Day card (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Do you have a Central Florida Valentine?

If so, why not profess your love to them with a uniquely Florida Valentine’s Day card?

Nothing says I love you like comparing your long-lasting relationship to the I-4 eyesore construction.

These Central Florida-themed Valentine’s Day cards should do the trick to help you score some extra points on the day of love.

Central Florida Valentine's Day cards (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
