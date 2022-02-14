Rams player celebrates Super Bowl win, then birth of his son after wife goes into labor during the game

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, smiles as he slaps the helmet of wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Hopefully at some point in our lives, we can all experience the type of day — heck, or even a few-hour span — that Van Jefferson enjoyed on Sunday.

Jefferson is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams who was on the field during Super Bowl LVI, catching four passes for 23 yards during a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

If only winning a Super Bowl ring was the highlight of his night.

Before the game, it was known that Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, was 40 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child, a boy.

Lo and behold, nature called and Samaria went into labor DURING the game and had to be rushed to the hospital as the Rams and Bengals were fighting it out for football’s ultimate prize.

Before the game, Samaria told The Athletic that she was “100% going to be there,” she wouldn’t “miss this moment for anything” and that she told the Rams not to tell Van if she went into labor during the game.

True to her intentions, Van Jefferson didn’t know at all until the celebration started on the field following the Los Angeles win over the Bengals.

Instead of soaking in the confetti and celebrating with teammates on the field, Van Jefferson hustled away from the trophy presentation and to the hospital with his 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Video of him rushing out of the celebration and to the hospital can be seen here.

A short time later, Jefferson posted on Instagram a picture of him holding his newborn son, who reportedly has yet to be named, according to ESPN.

Obviously, given this day, the possibilities are endless.

How about Lombardi in honor of the Rams winning the Lombardi trophy? Or Cooper after MVP Cooper Kupp? Maybe even Aaron or Donald after Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald?

Regardless, it’s a good thing the Rams enjoyed the luxury of having the Super Bowl in their home city, or else who knows what the Jeffersons would have done?

But it all worked out, and now the Jeffersons can enjoy a Valentine’s Day like no other.