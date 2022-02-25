70º

IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day with free short stack

Get your free pancakes March 1

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

IHOP can’t wait to celebrate National Pancake Day on March 1.

The restaurant is offering customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

The deal lasts from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first day of March and is only available via dine-in.

IHOP is encouraging customers to use the special one-day event to donate to charities that support children in their communities.

On its website, you can make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Visit IHOP.com for more information.

