🔓Southern-fried favorites: News 6 followers weigh in on best fried chicken in Central Florida

It’s crispy, crunchy and delicious. That could describe a lot of food, but this time we’re talking about fried chicken.

The Orlando area has seen a huge increase in chicken restaurants, so that led us to ask on social media, “Where do you get the best fried chicken?”

After combing through more than 350 social media comments, here’s where News 6 followers love to get their fried chicken.

Publix

At some point in collecting votes, I stopped counting the number of times someone said Publix. This was hands down the favorite of more than 100 people.

You’re in luck as you probably don’t have to travel too far to get to your nearest Publix to enjoy its fried chicken.

Popeye’s got more than a dozen votes or so. Church’s Chicken and Bojangles got a few nods as well.

Let’s move on to more local type establishments.

Loyd Have Mercy in Titusville had more than 20 votes for it. According to its Facebook page, “Established in 2008, Loyd Have Mercy is a dining experience offering guests a plethora of delicious dishes including home-style cookin’, seafood, and barbecue.”

Next on the list was Krispy Krunchy Chicken which has over 2,600 locations in 48 states. Many casting their vote specified the Groveland locations as being their favorite.

Maryland Fried Chicken received a dozen votes. There are several locations across Central Florida, including Winter Garden, Apopka and Orlando.

Theo’s Kitchen, a Greek restaurant in Orlando, logged a handful of votes. The restaurant says it has been family-owned and operated for nearly 30 years, serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, along with fried chicken.

If you haven’t checked out the Mason Jar in Umatilla, you should based on its votes.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken was next on the list with viewers raving about the Ocala and Sanford locations.

The Coop in Winter Park scored a handful of votes. Owned by 4 Rivers, The Coop offers up “Passed-down recipes and seasonal ingredients come together in the form of iconic dishes from Southern Fried Chicken, Low Country Shrimp & Grits to Mississippi Mud and Lemon Icebox pies.”

Hampton’s Restaurant in Daytona Beach also received a handful of votes, as well as Taste of Soul in DeLand.

Also receiving multiple votes were Steve’s Diner in Titusville, Chef Art’s Homecoming at Disney Springs, McCalls Tavern in The Villages and Bonnie Lee’s in St. Cloud.

Many were still longing for Olde Dixie Fried Chicken, which is now closed. According to some Facebook comments and its Facebook page, this restaurant is now a food truck operating in a parking lot near its Pine Castle location.