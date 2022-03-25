64º

Pepsi teams up with IHOP for maple syrup cola

Win drink on social media before it’s on sale

CNN Newsource

Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces, introducing Pepsi maple syrup cola. (CNN Newsource)

It follows a run of other unusual, limited-edition flavors in recent years, including Pepsi apple pie and Pepsi crackerjack.

The soft drink giant announced the new drink on Thursday.

It’s not available at the retail level yet, not even at IHOP locations. However, it is available now through a social media giveaway until March 29.

For a chance to get the new drink, use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes.

To be entered to win, just tag @IHOP and add #showusyourstack and #pepsisweepstakes.

2,000 winners will be selected.

One winner will also get a custom Pepsi spout, inspired by IHOP’s iconic syrup pitchers.

