News 6, Nemours host Day of Giving to help children

One in 100 babies will be born with a heart defect that requires special monitoring and possible surgery for some of the tiniest patients.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is teaming up with Nemours to help children in need.

News 6 and Nemours Children’s Hospital are partnering to raise money for the Compassionate Care Fund, which helps ensure every child, no matter their financial need, receives necessary treatment.

On Tuesday, April 26, News 6 will host the Nemours Children’s Day of Giving in Orlando. A phone bank will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26, with volunteers available to take donations and answer your questions. The phone number to call on April 26 is 888-436-6665.

One-hundred percent of the donated money will support children whose families do not have the resources to provide critical treatment and care.

Nemours Children’s Health has provided specialty care services to children throughout Central Florida for more than 30 years, providing care and services to nearly half a million patients annually. As part of Nemours not-for-profit mission, it offers quality care and experience to children, regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

Thank you for helping News 6 and Nemours get results for children.