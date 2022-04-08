California woman wins $10M after ‘accidentally’ purchasing scratch-off game

TARZANA, Calif. – A Los Angeles County woman claimed a $10 million prize after “accidentally” purchasing a scratch-off game out of a vending machine.

LaQuedra Edwards won the prize after buying a 200X Scratchers ticket at a Vons supermarket in Tarzana back in November, the California Lottery announced in a news release Wednesday.

Edwards was selecting her games on a vending machine when a “rude person” bumped into her, making her accidentally purchase a $30 200X Scratchers ticket that she was not planning to buy, according to the release.

After leaving the store, she scratched the ticket and found out she won the game’s top prize of $10 million. In the release, Edwards said she almost crashed her car because she could not believe she had a winning ticket and kept looking down at it.

“I’m still in shock,” she said in a statement. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’”

According to the release, Edwards is planning to use her winnings to buy a house and start a nonprofit organization, while the Vons store where Edwards purchased the winning ticket will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling it to her.