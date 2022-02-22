Check your ticket: $1.25 million unclaimed lottery ticket set to expire

If you bought a Florida Lotto ticket in Plant City last year, check your ticket, as you could’ve won big.

Florida Lottery officials said that a Florida Lotto jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.25 million remains unclaimed.

The purchaser of the ticket must claim the prize before Mar. 14 at midnight.

The quick-pick ticket was purchased at the Citgo located at 504 North Plant Avenue in Plant City, Florida.

The winning numbers from the Sept. 15, 2021 drawing were 3-6-29-31-44-46, according to officials.