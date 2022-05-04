89º

Features

Attention Luke, Leia or Ben. Get free sub at Firehouse Subs with any purchase Wendesday

Firehouse Subs selects new names each day

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie
(Credit: Firehouse Subs)

Today is a good day to be named Luke, Leia or Ben.

If your first name matches any of those above, Firehouse Subs wants to give you a free medium sub with any purchase Wednesday.

[TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar | Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

All you have to do is present a valid photo ID that matches those names at a participating U.S. location.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

This promotion is not valid online or with delivery orders or any other offers.

Firehouse says on its website it will have a new Name of the Day tomorrow at firehousesubs.com/NameoftheDay/

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email