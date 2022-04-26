Owner of Chicken Fire opens wing restaurant near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of the wildly popular Chicken Fire has opened a new chicken wing concept in Edgewood, near Orlando’s SoDo district.

That Wing Spot opened up on Friday, April 22 at 4777 S. Orange Ave. right next to Buttercrust Pizza and near Gatlin Hall Brewing.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Ad

The restaurant is currently in its soft opening and only operates Friday thru Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

“At TWS, wings aren’t just wings, they’re an experience,” the business’ Facebook page reads. “It’s why all our food, from each sauce/rub to the wings, is made fresh from scratch, without the use of any steroids or hormones. We create a full flavor experience for you with each bite.”

[TRENDING: Family of teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride to file lawsuit in Orange County | 14-year-old, 16-year-old boys killed in Osceola County crash | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The business is run by Kwame Boakye, the owner of Chicken Fire, which serves “soulful hot chicken.”

Chicken Fire owner Kwame Boakye talks to Florida Foodie ahead of the opening of his brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Chicken Fire started as a food cart in October 2019 and later opened as a brick-and-mortar location in Orlando’s Coytown neighborhood in December 2020.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: