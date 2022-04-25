New addition coming to Winter Park’s ‘Chicken Strip.’ Here’s when it’s opening

WINTER PARK, Fla. – People flock to Orlando Avenue in Winter Park because of the plethora of fried chicken options available there and the area, affectionately known as the “Chicken Strip,” is about to add another poultry chain to its ranks.

Chick’nCone is set to open on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the owner, Michael Vaz.

The restaurant is opening up at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park. That’s about a mile north of the other chicken chains in the area; such as Chicken Guy!, Popeye’s, Chick-Fil-A and PDQ.

Vaz had previously planned to open the location back in January but that had been delayed.

The restaurant chain, which is based in Pennsylvania, claims to offer a “fork free” spin on chicken and waffles, opting to serve its poultry in a waffle cone.

The chicken is fried and can be tossed in a variety of sauces, according to a news release. Its menu shows that it also offers tenders and chicken sandwiches, along with Cajun fries, corn, mac ‘n cheese and milkshakes.

