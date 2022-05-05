🌮 Best Mexican restaurants across Central Florida, according to News 6 viewers

In honor of Cinco de May, News 6 viewers shared their favorite Mexican restaurants with us on social media.

There were some stand-out favorites amongst the votes, as well as a long list of other recommendations.

So, if you’re in the mood for a taco road trip, we have the list just for you.

With the most votes was Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. Lucky for Central Floridians, there are several locations to choose from. There are three in Orlando with the restaurant calling their locations Chickasaw, Waterford Lakes and Eagle Creek. And then there’s one more in Lake Mary.

Next up in total votes was Pablano’s Mexican Grill in Altamonte Springs. The restaurant can be found at 1370 East Altamonte Drive.

There was a four-way tie for the next set of votes.

Viewers also strongly recommended El Zocalo in downtown Sanford, El Tenampa in Orlando, Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant & Bar which has locations in Apopka and on Sand Lake Road in Orlando as well as La Hacienda in Ocala.

Other restaurants which were mentioned:

Brevard County

El Leoncito Mexican and Cuban Restaurant in Titusville

Margarita Island in Merritt Island

Lake County

La Palma Mexican Grill in Leesburg

Salsa Restaurant & Bar in Tavares

Señor Tequila Mexican grill in Cagan Crossing in Clermont

Orange County

Border Grill Fresh-Mex in Orlando on Vineland Road

El Patron Restaurante Mexicano in Orlando

Habaneros Mexican Restaurant in Winter Park

Las Carretas in Winter Park

San Jose’s Original Mexican Restaurant in Ocoee

Servando’s in Winter Garden

Taqueria Ameca (Jalisco) in Orlando

Seminole County

Jalisco Town Mexican Restaurant in Lake Mary

Las Lomas Mexican Grill in Altamonte Springs

Volusia County

Dahlia in Daytona Beach

Senor Taco in Daytona Beach

Tia’s Tacos in Daytona Beach