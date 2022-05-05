🌮 Best Mexican restaurants across Central Florida, according to News 6 viewers

In honor of Cinco de May, News 6 viewers shared their favorite Mexican restaurants with us on social media.
There were some stand-out favorites amongst the votes, as well as a long list of other recommendations.
So, if you’re in the mood for a taco road trip, we have the list just for you.
With the most votes was Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. Lucky for Central Floridians, there are several locations to choose from. There are three in Orlando with the restaurant calling their locations Chickasaw, Waterford Lakes and Eagle Creek. And then there’s one more in Lake Mary.
Next up in total votes was Pablano’s Mexican Grill in Altamonte Springs. The restaurant can be found at 1370 East Altamonte Drive.
There was a four-way tie for the next set of votes.
Viewers also strongly recommended El Zocalo in downtown Sanford, El Tenampa in Orlando, Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant & Bar which has locations in Apopka and on Sand Lake Road in Orlando as well as La Hacienda in Ocala.
Other restaurants which were mentioned:
Brevard County
El Leoncito Mexican and Cuban Restaurant in Titusville
Margarita Island in Merritt Island
Lake County
La Palma Mexican Grill in Leesburg
Salsa Restaurant & Bar in Tavares
Señor Tequila Mexican grill in Cagan Crossing in Clermont
Orange County
Border Grill Fresh-Mex in Orlando on Vineland Road
El Patron Restaurante Mexicano in Orlando
Habaneros Mexican Restaurant in Winter Park
Las Carretas in Winter Park
San Jose’s Original Mexican Restaurant in Ocoee
Servando’s in Winter Garden
Taqueria Ameca (Jalisco) in Orlando
Seminole County
Jalisco Town Mexican Restaurant in Lake Mary
Las Lomas Mexican Grill in Altamonte Springs
Volusia County
Dahlia in Daytona Beach
Senor Taco in Daytona Beach
Tia’s Tacos in Daytona Beach