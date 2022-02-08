54º

🔓County-by-county listing of Central Florida’s best pizza according to News 6 viewers

Hundreds of suggestions from viewers complete the list

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Pizza is one of those foods where everyone has a different opinion.

From New York style to Chicago deep dish, from thin crust to ham and pineapple toppings, no one can seem to agree on what’s the best type or style of pizza.

So in honor of National Pizza Day on Wednesday, New 6 asked its social media followers to share their favorite place in Central Florida to get pizza, and boy did they share a long list of options.

While there were more than 350 responses and a list full of unique locations, several pizza places received a good majority of the votes.

Goodfella’s Pizzeria in Orlando hands down had the most votes of all. Its website said it’s been going strong for 20 years at 11873 E. Colonial Drive.

Another pizza place receiving a large number of votes was Papa Vito’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza Kitchen in Cape Canaveral.

Here’s your county-by-county breakdown of some of the best pizza in your area.

Orange County

Lazy Moon in Orlando received a handful of votes.

Giordano’s in Orlando received a handful of votes.

Two Guys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant received several votes.

Muzzarella Pizza and Italian Kitchen in Orlando received some votes.

Pizza 1905 in Apopka, and Lake Mary, received a few votes.

Napoli Italian Pizzeria in Orlando received a couple of votes.

Other places mentioned:

Al’s Pizza & Wings – Orlando
Anthony’s Pizza – Apopka
Antonella’s Pizzeria - Winter Park
Apopka Pizza
Bella Italia Pizza - Orlando
Brad’s Underground Pizza
Broadway New York Pizza - Orlando
Bronx Pizza - Orlando
Buttercrust Pizza - Orlando
Café Verona – Apopka
Daninos Trattoria - Orlando
Franco’s Pizzeria - Ocoee
Gitto’s Pizza - Orlando
Grato Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Winter Park and Lake Mary
I Love NY Pizza - Orlando		NYPD Pizza - Apopka
Papa Joe’s - Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary
Park Pizza & Brewing CO - Lake Nona
Pie-Fection – Orlando, Kissimmee
Pinotti’s Pizza - Winter Garden
Pizzeria Valdiano - Winter Park
Pizza Xtreme - Orlando
Pizzeria Valdiano - Winter Park
Pop’s Pizzeria - Orlando
Proccolinos Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando
Red Oven Pizza Bakery - Universal CityWalk
Rosati’s – Orlando & Apopka
Slice of New York Pizza – Hunter’s Creek
Tornatore’s Ristorante and Italian Market - Orlando
Tuscany Pizza – Winter Park

Seminole County

Jerry’s Pizza in Longwood received a few votes

Antica Pizzeria – Altamonte

Backstreet Pizzeria - Oviedo

Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Altamonte Springs

Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria – Oviedo

Destiny’s Big City Pizza – Winter Springs

Gino’s – Oviedo

Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Lake Mary

Pacinos Pizzeria – Sanford

Tomasino’s Pizza II - Winter Springs

Volusia County

Pete’s Pizza in Daytona Beach comes highly recommended as it received a handful of votes. You can find Pete’s at 1441 South Nova Road in Daytona Beach.

Roma Pizza in Deltona received a few votes.

Other places mentioned:

Alberto’s - Port Orange
Angelina’s Pizza – Deland
Anthony’s – Deland
Bronx House – Ormond Beach
DoBro’s – Deland
Dough Bros Pizza - South Daytona
Lenny’s Pizza – Ormond Beach
Louie’s Pizza House – Daytona Beach		Mario’s - Deland
Monster Pizza – Deltona
My Cousin Vinny’s – Ormond Beach
Neighbors Pizza – Daytona
Pan Heads – New Smyrna Beach
Riverwalk Pizzeria & Brewery – Orange City
Stavros – Ormond
Tom’s Pizza - Deland

Osceola County

Upper Crust Pizza in Celebration received several votes.

Al’s Pizza in Kissimmee received a handful of votes.

Bella Roma in St. Cloud received a few votes.

Touch of Basil in St. Cloud received multiple votes.

Other places mentioned:

Apps Pizza - St. Cloud

Main Street Pizza – Kissimmee

New York Pizza Company – Kissimmee

Pienezza Pizza – Kissimmee

Pizza City – Kissimmee

Posto Pizza - Celebration

Brevard County

Papa Vito’s Italian Restaurant And Pizza Kitchen won the vote for Brevard County. It’s located in Cape Canaveral.

Doghouse Pizza in Melbourne received a few votes.

New York Pizza & Pasta - Suntree in Melbourne received a few votes.

Others mentioned:

Alfredo’s Paradiso – Merritt Island
Bella Luna – Melbourne
Big Apple Pizza – Vero Beach
Bizzaro Pizza - multiple locations
Cibelli’s - Satellite Beach
Genna Pizza – Melbourne
Humpavelli’s Pizza - Titusville		Mama Rosa’s - Titusville
Mister 01 – Melbourne
NY Pizza Spot – Melbourne
Pozzy Bros Pizza – Merritt Island
Valentino’s – Titusville
Vittorios Pizzeria III & Restaurant - Sebastian

Lake County

Calabria Ristorante & NY Style Pizza - Clermont

Lil Anthony’s - Minneola

Mamma Mia’s – Leesburg

Mamma Rita’s Pizzeria & Italian Grill - Groveland

Mount Dora Pizza & Subs

Naples Italian Restaurant - Leesburg

Piesanos – Clermont

PizzAmoré - Mount Dora

The Great Pizza Company - Eustis

Flagler County

Mezzaluna Pizzeria in Palm Coast received several votes.

Marion County

484 Pizza – Ocala

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

