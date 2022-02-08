🔓County-by-county listing of Central Florida’s best pizza according to News 6 viewers

Pizza is one of those foods where everyone has a different opinion.
From New York style to Chicago deep dish, from thin crust to ham and pineapple toppings, no one can seem to agree on what’s the best type or style of pizza.
So in honor of National Pizza Day on Wednesday, New 6 asked its social media followers to share their favorite place in Central Florida to get pizza, and boy did they share a long list of options.
While there were more than 350 responses and a list full of unique locations, several pizza places received a good majority of the votes.
Goodfella’s Pizzeria in Orlando hands down had the most votes of all. Its website said it’s been going strong for 20 years at 11873 E. Colonial Drive.
Another pizza place receiving a large number of votes was Papa Vito’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza Kitchen in Cape Canaveral.
Here’s your county-by-county breakdown of some of the best pizza in your area.
Orange County
Lazy Moon in Orlando received a handful of votes.
Giordano’s in Orlando received a handful of votes.
Two Guys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant received several votes.
Muzzarella Pizza and Italian Kitchen in Orlando received some votes.
Pizza 1905 in Apopka, and Lake Mary, received a few votes.
Napoli Italian Pizzeria in Orlando received a couple of votes.
Other places mentioned:
|Al’s Pizza & Wings – Orlando
Anthony’s Pizza – Apopka
Antonella’s Pizzeria - Winter Park
Apopka Pizza
Bella Italia Pizza - Orlando
Brad’s Underground Pizza
Broadway New York Pizza - Orlando
Bronx Pizza - Orlando
Buttercrust Pizza - Orlando
Café Verona – Apopka
Daninos Trattoria - Orlando
Franco’s Pizzeria - Ocoee
Gitto’s Pizza - Orlando
Grato Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Winter Park and Lake Mary
I Love NY Pizza - Orlando
|NYPD Pizza - Apopka
Papa Joe’s - Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary
Park Pizza & Brewing CO - Lake Nona
Pie-Fection – Orlando, Kissimmee
Pinotti’s Pizza - Winter Garden
Pizzeria Valdiano - Winter Park
Pizza Xtreme - Orlando
Pop’s Pizzeria - Orlando
Proccolinos Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando
Red Oven Pizza Bakery - Universal CityWalk
Rosati’s – Orlando & Apopka
Slice of New York Pizza – Hunter’s Creek
Tornatore’s Ristorante and Italian Market - Orlando
Tuscany Pizza – Winter Park
Seminole County
Jerry’s Pizza in Longwood received a few votes
Antica Pizzeria – Altamonte
Backstreet Pizzeria - Oviedo
Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Altamonte Springs
Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria – Oviedo
Destiny’s Big City Pizza – Winter Springs
Gino’s – Oviedo
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Lake Mary
Pacinos Pizzeria – Sanford
Tomasino’s Pizza II - Winter Springs
Volusia County
Pete’s Pizza in Daytona Beach comes highly recommended as it received a handful of votes. You can find Pete’s at 1441 South Nova Road in Daytona Beach.
Roma Pizza in Deltona received a few votes.
Other places mentioned:
|Alberto’s - Port Orange
Angelina’s Pizza – Deland
Anthony’s – Deland
Bronx House – Ormond Beach
DoBro’s – Deland
Dough Bros Pizza - South Daytona
Lenny’s Pizza – Ormond Beach
Louie’s Pizza House – Daytona Beach
|Mario’s - Deland
Monster Pizza – Deltona
My Cousin Vinny’s – Ormond Beach
Neighbors Pizza – Daytona
Pan Heads – New Smyrna Beach
Riverwalk Pizzeria & Brewery – Orange City
Stavros – Ormond
Tom’s Pizza - Deland
Osceola County
Upper Crust Pizza in Celebration received several votes.
Al’s Pizza in Kissimmee received a handful of votes.
Bella Roma in St. Cloud received a few votes.
Touch of Basil in St. Cloud received multiple votes.
Other places mentioned:
Apps Pizza - St. Cloud
Main Street Pizza – Kissimmee
New York Pizza Company – Kissimmee
Pienezza Pizza – Kissimmee
Pizza City – Kissimmee
Posto Pizza - Celebration
Brevard County
Papa Vito’s Italian Restaurant And Pizza Kitchen won the vote for Brevard County. It’s located in Cape Canaveral.
Doghouse Pizza in Melbourne received a few votes.
New York Pizza & Pasta - Suntree in Melbourne received a few votes.
Others mentioned:
|Alfredo’s Paradiso – Merritt Island
Bella Luna – Melbourne
Big Apple Pizza – Vero Beach
Bizzaro Pizza - multiple locations
Cibelli’s - Satellite Beach
Genna Pizza – Melbourne
Humpavelli’s Pizza - Titusville
|Mama Rosa’s - Titusville
Mister 01 – Melbourne
NY Pizza Spot – Melbourne
Pozzy Bros Pizza – Merritt Island
Valentino’s – Titusville
Vittorios Pizzeria III & Restaurant - Sebastian
Lake County
Calabria Ristorante & NY Style Pizza - Clermont
Lil Anthony’s - Minneola
Mamma Mia’s – Leesburg
Mamma Rita’s Pizzeria & Italian Grill - Groveland
Mount Dora Pizza & Subs
Naples Italian Restaurant - Leesburg
Piesanos – Clermont
PizzAmoré - Mount Dora
The Great Pizza Company - Eustis
Flagler County
Mezzaluna Pizzeria in Palm Coast received several votes.
Marion County
484 Pizza – Ocala