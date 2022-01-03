Little Caesars increases price of $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza

The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza will now cost $5.55.

That’s an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant says the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change and it’s the deal’s first price increase in nearly 25 years.

