🍬 VOTE: Best Halloween candy

Halloween candy has arrived in stores in preparation for trick-or-treating, or just normal everyday consumption if you love candy.

Spending on Halloween candy should reach $3.1 billion in 2022 according to the National Retail Foundation, which is an all-time high.

But no matter how much candy you are prepared to purchase, only one mouth-watering morsel can reign supreme.

We want to know what the best candy is, and we’ll come to that conclusion using this candy bracket.

There are five rounds of voting, with each round lasting 2 days. Remember to come back every other day to get your newest votes in. Make sure your vote counts.

Then we’ll know what candy is the favorite of Central Floridians.