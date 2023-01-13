It’s National Dress Up Your Pet Day - Yeah, really. Here’s how you can celebrate

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Dress Up Your Pet Day is Jan. 14 and this silly “howliday” lets animal lovers celebrate a safe and fun way to show off their pet’s fashion style.

The internet, which never lies, claims this day was started in 2009 by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige to “encourage pets and their owners to spend time together, to dress up in impossibly cool and cute outfits”.

I have a parrot, two cats and a dog – and I’m not much of a dress-up-your-pet guy – but my mutt does tolerate me putting a hat on his noggin, and I think he looks pretty darn great.

It can be as simple as trying a new collar, bandana or a sweater if your pet will tolerate it. Just have fun!

It’s important to know how to keep your furbaby safe and happy throughout the day’s festivities. Here are some tips on how you can celebrate while keeping your pets safe:

Don’t make your pet miserable. If your pet just doesn’t like dressing up, let them sit this holiday out.

Play it safe. Be sure it fits. Restricting movement or ability to breathe can cause injury or illness.

Monitor your pet. Many pets like to chew. Avoid loose or dangling pieces which can cause choking hazards.

Conduct a trial run a day or two before and see if they are comfortable dressing up.

Never leave your pet alone or unattended when they are wearing an outfit.

Finally, have a fun photoshoot with your cute, cuddly critter and remember to pamper them afterwards.

