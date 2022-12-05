Why a temperament test is important for pets at day care

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For those who need to bring their furry loved ones to a pet day care center, one thing that is usually done is a temperament test.

This is important because it allows workers at a day care center to fully gauge what your pet’s personality is, which in turn helps them provide the best care possible.

Paige Allen, owner of Hounds Town, said a test only takes about 15-20 minutes and is done with a helper animal.

“Just make sure there is no avert aggression or anything like that,” she said.

From there, the pet is paired with other animals who it is best compatible with in terms of personality and energy.

Visit this website to learn more about temperament tests and pet care during the day, or watch the full video above.