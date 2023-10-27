Weather looks nice for possible SpaceX weekend launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A launch window may open Saturday night for the next SpaceX Starlink internet-beaming satellite launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings indicate, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

And skies at the Cape should be mostly clear, with a low around 73 and east-northeast winds around 10 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

SpaceX has yet to confirm the Starlink 6-25 mission’s existence. But National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration advisories show a Saturday rocket launch window extending from 7:13 to 11:44 p.m. EDT.

This Falcon 9 liftoff would mark the 59th orbital launch from Cape Canaveral this year. The former annual record of 57 launches, which was set last year, was shattered Oct. 21 by SpaceX’s successful Starlink mission from Launch Complex 40.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron has yet to issue a launch forecast for Saturday night.

The SpaceX launch attempt would occur two days after the Department of Defense’s plan to launch a hypersonic missile from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was a no-go.

SpaceX Starlink launch window Saturday:

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket may launch the company’s latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.