Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has a new name

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is rebranding and shortening its name to Kraft Mac & Cheese. It’s the first name change in the product’s 85-year history.

Kraft said the change is meant to reflect the way fans already talk about the brand.

The box is also getting a subtle makeover.

It has a refreshed logo and a single-hue blue that the company says amplifies the brand’s most recognizable asset, the noodle smile.

Kraft said the name and box changes are part of an effort to rebrand the household staple as “comfort food.”

The new packaging with the new name hits shelves in August.

