Get free 7-Eleven Slurpee starting July 1

7-Eleven Slurpee Day is no longer just one day.
There are now 11 days in which you can redeem your free small 7-Eleven Slurpee.
7-Eleven said on its website that anyone can grab their free small Slurpee drink between July 1 and July 11.
Here’s what you have to do to claim your free drink:
- Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app.
- Go to a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store during those 11 days.
- Grab the special Slurpee Day cup and fill it with your favorite flavor.
- Head to the checkout to scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app for the free drink.
