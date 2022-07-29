Children can get $2 student lunch pack at Winn-Dixie through Labor Day

Winn Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers Inc. has launched a new food program to provide accessible, healthy meal options to children.

Now through Labor Day, children ages 17 and under can get a “student summer lunch pack” at any Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más or Harveys Supermarket for $2, the company announced in a news release.

The meal boxes will include either a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, a piece of fresh fruit and a bottle of water, the company said.

To get the meal, customers can go to the deli in each store and request the “student summer lunch pack.”

SEG’s Gives Foundation said it will donate $1 from each purchase of a meal box to Feeding America.

“The challenges that our communities have faced during these past few years have magnified the struggle of many families to feed their children during the summer months,” Raymond Rhee, chief people officer of Southeastern Grocers, said. “Through our ‘Break from Hunger’ program and continued partnership with Feeding America, we aim to provide children with the nutritious food they need for a healthy life. We want to do everything we can to get food on the tables of our neighbors who need a helping hand – now more than ever.”

