Orange County school board approves new superintendent, pay increases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County school board approved a number of proposals during its Tuesday evening meeting, including the approval of the district’s newest superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez.

Vazquez was selected for the position last month in a unanimous vote by the school board. The board approved a $330,000 base salary for Vazquez, which her contract stipulates may be raised pursuant to certain district salary increases.

Vazquez is Orange County’s deputy superintendent and has been with the district for more than two decades. She has “served at every level of the education system and has extensive expertise in curriculum and instruction” after beginning her career in education as an elementary school and resource teacher in reading and language arts, according to the district.

Current superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins is retiring in December after 10 years in the role. Jenkins’ profile on the OCPS website says she’s been serving the district for 30 years. She was a former deputy superintendent, as well as chief of staff, handling human resources and labor relations, among other duties.

In addition, the school board approved a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year, featuring more than $5 billion in expected funding allocation.

The board also approved a contract with the Orange Education Support Professionals Association — a teachers union in the county — to create a new structure providing a $15-per-hour minimum wage, pending ratification.

A 6% salary increase for school-based administrators, administrative/technical personnel, executive management and food service managers was approved, pending ratification of contracts with CTA and OESPA teachers unions.

