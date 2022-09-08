New Kellogg’s cereal just needs water

There’s nothing like starting the day with a big bowl of cereal and water.

Kellogg’s new Instabowls are little tubs of cereal with milk powder.

When you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and becomes instant milk and cereal.

There are four varieties to choose from: Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.

