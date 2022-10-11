Texas Pete Hot Sauce sued over ‘non-Texas’ roots

A California man is suing the maker of Texas Pete Hot Sauce for not being made in Texas.

Philip White claims it’s false advertising because the hot sauce has no connection to the state.

Maker TW Garner Food Company is headquartered in North Carolina, where it’s also made.

He says he wouldn’t have bought the Louisiana-style hot sauce or paid as much for it if he’d known that.

And he argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.

He’s hoping a judge will grant it class-action status.

He wants the company to pay more than $5 million in damages and change the hot sauce’s name and branding.

The company has not commented on the lawsuit.

