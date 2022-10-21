Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida.

The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day of food, music and culture.

The event is now in its 9th year and will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The festival is an opportunity for us to join our neighbors from the City of Apopka and the surrounding community and show our support for our local restaurants and community,” said Damian Tater, founder of the Florida Jerk Festival.

This year’s event will offer live reggae and soca music by artists such as Spragga Benz, Pumpa, Inner Circle, Dancehall DJ’s Tony Matterhorn and Cutty from the Coppershot Sound System.

Organizers said there will also be a Jerk Cook-Off featuring the best chefs from Central Florida who are competing for a trophy, prizes from sponsors and bragging rights.

Admission is free for children under 12, $50 for adults and must be purchased online in advance.

Your ticket also includes complimentary jerk food samples and all adults will have the opportunity to taste Duke and Dame Salted Whiskey upon entering the festival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

