Orlando Film Festival to return to Central Florida. Here’s what to expect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Film Festival is rolling out the red carpet this week to once again showcase over 300 independent films from around the world.

Events will begin Oct. 27 and run through Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the CMX Plaza Cinema Café.

[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is the 17th year this event will be hosted and will include industry panels, parties, narrative feature films, documentaries, sci-fi shorts, music videos, horror films, animation and much more, according to organizers.

Educational industry panels will also be featured throughout the week, including discussions about writing, producing, directing, camera operation, editing, post-production sound mixing and distribution.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to pitch ideas for short films, novels and even memoirs.

Tickets to the festival cost $20 for a one day pass and $100 for a 7 day pass.

You can learn more about this event or purchase tickets by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: