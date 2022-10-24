McDonald’s brings back McRib for farewell tour

Get the McDonald’s McRib while you can.

McDonald’s announced its popular pork menu item is returning on Oct. 31, but not for long.

The fast-food restaurant said that this is the McRib’s farewell tour and after Nov. 20 it won’t be available again.

On its website, McDonald’s said the McRib is “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.”

With the farewell tour ending on Nov. 20, McDonald’s website said, “Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour Posted by McDonald's on Monday, October 24, 2022

