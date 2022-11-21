B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business

ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business.

P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.

[TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on I-4 in Polk, Hillsborough counties, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]

“We are facing insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality; we simply cannot go on,” the post reads.

P is for Pie is “a boutique artisan bakery” specializing in “small batch sweet and savory pies and variations of pies,” according to its website.

The retail shop in Audobon Park opened in 2013 but started operations as a catering business in 2011 under the original owner Tara Gould, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Gould sold the business in 2015, according to Orlando Weekly, to the current owners, Stacey and Ed Tomljenovich.

“Please trust that we have made every effort to avoid this (closure) and this decision was not made without many sleepless nights and lots of tears,” the owners said on social media. “Thank you for joining us on this wonderful ride, letting us be a part of your traditions & special events and sharing life with us. If you are able to come by one last time, we would love to see you!”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: