🥂Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.
Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations.
[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]
Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Orlando has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Orlando using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!
Tripadvisor
#30. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (949 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8005 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Shula's Steak House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,385 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8984 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9321
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. The Palm - Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32827-7589
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. A Land Remembered
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9939 Universal Blvd 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-8701
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5280 Hwy 22 At Waterford Lakes, Orlando, FL 32828-7034
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Seito Sushi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,395 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd #700, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Fresco Cucina Italiana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (485 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7721 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5221
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Kres Chophouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Deep Blu Seafood Grille
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14651 Chelonia Pkwy Wyndham Grand Orland Resort Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821-4017
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Capa Steakhouse & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Four Seasons Resort, Orlando, FL 32836-4012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Jiko - The Cooking Place
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: African
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2901 W Osceola Parkway Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Orlando, FL 34747
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Seasons 52
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7700 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5114
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. The Capital Grille
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Suite A146, Orlando, FL 32839
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Victoria & Albert's
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4401 Floridian Way Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Orlando, FL 32830-8451
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Vito's Chop House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,788 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. The Venetian Chop House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fusion
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-5408
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8030 Via Dellagio Way Bldg F, Orlando, FL 32819-5422
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Dr Phillips
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Turkish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32819-7231
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Zeta Asia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Spencer's For Steak & Chops
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (795 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6001 Destination Pkwy Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Ocean Prime
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7339 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Kings Dining & Entertainment
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (793 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Suite 120, Orlando, FL 32819-9365
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Strong Water Tavern
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (550 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6601 Adventure Way Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7602
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. La Luce
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,059 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821-4024
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Chatham's Place
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (815 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32819-7216
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. The Melting Pot
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7549 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor