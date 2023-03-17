🍿50 most popular food, snack brands

calimedia // Shutterstock

#50. Honey Nut Cheerios

- Positive opinion score: 71%

--- Popularity among boomers: 66%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%

--- Popularity among millennials: 70%

#49. Rice Krispies Treats

- Positive opinion score: 71%

--- Popularity among boomers: 70%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 68%

--- Popularity among millennials: 75%

#48. Milky Way

- Positive opinion score: 71%

--- Popularity among boomers: 77%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 70%

--- Popularity among millennials: 69%

#47. Reese's Pieces

- Positive opinion score: 71%

--- Popularity among boomers: 70%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%

--- Popularity among millennials: 72%

#46. Tostitos

- Positive opinion score: 71%

--- Popularity among boomers: 70%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%

--- Popularity among millennials: 75%

#45. Goldfish

- Positive opinion score: 71%

--- Popularity among boomers: 75%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 70%

--- Popularity among millennials: 69%

#44. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn

- Positive opinion score: 72%

--- Popularity among boomers: 74%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%

--- Popularity among millennials: 68%

#43. French's Mustard

- Positive opinion score: 72%

--- Popularity among boomers: 79%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%

--- Popularity among millennials: 70%

#42. Jif

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 76%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%

--- Popularity among millennials: 69%

#41. Lifesavers

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 78%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 64%

#40. Land O'Lakes (butter)

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 83%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 63%

#39. Kraft Foods

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 80%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%

--- Popularity among millennials: 68%

#38. Oreo Cookies

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 77%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%

--- Popularity among millennials: 66%

#37. Smucker's

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 81%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 79%

--- Popularity among millennials: 66%

#36. Fritos

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 78%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%

--- Popularity among millennials: 71%

#35. Cheerios

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 75%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%

--- Popularity among millennials: 73%

#34. Ghirardelli

- Positive opinion score: 73%

--- Popularity among boomers: 74%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%

--- Popularity among millennials: 76%

#33. Chiquita

- Positive opinion score: 74%

--- Popularity among boomers: 84%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%

--- Popularity among millennials: 66%

#32. Nabisco

- Positive opinion score: 74%

--- Popularity among boomers: 79%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%

--- Popularity among millennials: 71%

#31. Twix

- Positive opinion score: 74%

--- Popularity among boomers: 70%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 84%

--- Popularity among millennials: 70%

#30. Kellogg's

- Positive opinion score: 74%

--- Popularity among boomers: 82%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%

--- Popularity among millennials: 72%

#29. Chips Ahoy!

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 75%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 71%

--- Popularity among millennials: 78%

#28. Frito-Lay

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 81%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%

--- Popularity among millennials: 71%

#27. Campbell's

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 79%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%

--- Popularity among millennials: 71%

#26. Land O'Lakes

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 84%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%

--- Popularity among millennials: 72%

#25. Lay's Chips

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 78%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%

--- Popularity among millennials: 75%

#24. Cheetos

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 76%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 76%

#23. Snickers

- Positive opinion score: 75%

--- Popularity among boomers: 81%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%

--- Popularity among millennials: 70%

#22. Nestle Toll House

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 81%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%

--- Popularity among millennials: 73%

#21. Pringles

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 67%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 81%

#20. McCormick

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 87%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%

--- Popularity among millennials: 73%

#19. Ruffles

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 79%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 77%

#18. Dove

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 78%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%

--- Popularity among millennials: 73%

#17. Planters

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 88%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 79%

--- Popularity among millennials: 64%

#16. Quaker

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 83%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%

--- Popularity among millennials: 71%

#15. Reese's

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 83%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%

--- Popularity among millennials: 69%

#14. Dove (chocolate)

- Positive opinion score: 76%

--- Popularity among boomers: 83%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%

--- Popularity among millennials: 76%

#13. Heinz Tomato Ketchup

- Positive opinion score: 77%

--- Popularity among boomers: 74%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%

--- Popularity among millennials: 73%

#12. Pillsbury

- Positive opinion score: 77%

--- Popularity among boomers: 84%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 80%

--- Popularity among millennials: 68%

#11. Doritos

- Positive opinion score: 77%

--- Popularity among boomers: 69%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 82%

#10. Hershey's Kisses

- Positive opinion score: 77%

--- Popularity among boomers: 85%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%

--- Popularity among millennials: 73%

#9. Heinz

- Positive opinion score: 77%

--- Popularity among boomers: 78%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%

--- Popularity among millennials: 74%

#8. Oreo

- Positive opinion score: 78%

--- Popularity among boomers: 80%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%

--- Popularity among millennials: 81%

#7. Betty Crocker

- Positive opinion score: 78%

--- Popularity among boomers: 82%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 80%

--- Popularity among millennials: 74%

#6. Kit Kat

- Positive opinion score: 78%

--- Popularity among boomers: 79%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%

--- Popularity among millennials: 76%

#5. Ritz

- Positive opinion score: 79%

--- Popularity among boomers: 82%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 82%

--- Popularity among millennials: 75%

#4. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

- Positive opinion score: 80%

--- Popularity among boomers: 81%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%

--- Popularity among millennials: 78%

#3. Lay's

- Positive opinion score: 80%

--- Popularity among boomers: 83%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%

--- Popularity among millennials: 78%

#2. Hershey's

- Positive opinion score: 81%

--- Popularity among boomers: 85%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%

--- Popularity among millennials: 80%

#1. M&M's

- Positive opinion score: 83%

--- Popularity among boomers: 89%

--- Popularity among Gen X: 83%

--- Popularity among millennials: 78%

