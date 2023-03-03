Jack in the Box finds franchisee for Central Florida locations

Jack, the mascot of the fast food chain Jack in the Box

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jack in the Box announced it now has a franchisee who will bring 14 stores to Central Florida and Arkansas.

The company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday. The company did not say how many locations would be opening in Florida. It also did not announce the address of any potential stores, only that they would be in the Orlando area.

According to the release, Jonathan Peralta is the Orlando franchisee.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The company said it has not had a store in Florida in more than 30 years.

The California-based fast-food chain — known for its eclectic menu of burgers, tacos and chicken sandwiches — previously said in September it was looking for franchisees to bring the brand to the Orlando area.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

“Jack in the Box completed a strategic market plan that shows approximately 60 trade area opportunities in the Orlando market,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the growth of the Orlando area is part of why it is targeting Central Florida.

“We are targeting Orlando because of the market growth, the attractive demographic and psychographic profiles that match our core customer and the prominence of having units in the core Florida market,” Jack in the Box said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the company’s website, the estimated initial investment for a Jack in the Box franchise is between $1,697,000 and $2,694,600. The site also said the company requires a minimum liquidity of $500,000 and a minimum net worth of $1 million for franchisees.

Jack in the Box has 2,180 locations in 21 states.