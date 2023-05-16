‘Served its last meal:’ Orlando’s Le Coq Au Vin restaurant closing after 50 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando fine dining restaurant Le Coq Au Vin announced that is has closed its doors after serving Central Florida for 50 years.

The restaurant, located at 4800 South Orange Ave., served its last meal on Saturday, according to a statement on the restaurant’s website.

Chef Reimund Pitz posted the statement, thanking the restaurant’s patrons and team members.

The statement read in part:

“Sandy and I decided to start the next chapter of our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to sincerely thank all of our patrons who have supported us for so many years, Thank you. To all the team members at Le Coq Au Vin: Thank You for your commitment and dedication. You are the reason Le Coq Au Vin has endured a long standing reputation. All of you have become a part of our family and we are forever greatful. It was indeed a bittersweet decision that did not come lightly.” Chef Reimund Pitz

