Soccer, swimming, yoga: Community center offers plethora of after-school programs

ORLANDO, Fla. – With winter break ending next week, you may be looking for something to keep your kids busy after school.

The Roth Family Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando offers after school enrichment programs for preschool through high school students.

“Kids are really spending so much time now remotely learning that this is definitely a way for them to be able to interact with some friends in a safe social-distanced way, and it keeps them active and off the screen,” said Tara Harris, interim director of youth and wellness.

Harris says you can select sports options, like basketball, soccer, swimming, yoga, and cheerleading. The center also has private tutoring, along with violin and piano lessons.

Classes are open to both member and non-members.

Harris says virtual and in-person tours are available, and you child can drop in for a day and try a class.

The next session begins January 4th. You can register online at https://orlandojcc.org/after-school.