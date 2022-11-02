Orlando Magic, PureCycle Technologies work to clean Parramore neighborhood

Natallia Magan picked up any type of waste that was in her way while walking on Parramore Avenue Wednesday. She is one of the volunteers with PureCycle Technologies, a company focused on recycling polypropylene plastics. On Thursday, they joined volunteers with the Orlando Magic to help get results and clean up the streets of the Parramore community.

“Plastic, glass, but pretty much all sorts of waste that needs to be in the trash,” Magan said.

CEO of PureCycle Technologies, Dustin Olson, said his company helps divert plastic waste from going to the landfill or flowing into Central Florida waterways.

“Imagine you get a piece of plastic that sometimes it’s blue, sometimes it’s red, sometimes it’s yellow, it’s very hard to recycle that without taking those type of contaminants out and so what we do is we take that molecule to a molecular washing machine, and we wash all the contaminants way,” Olson said.

The Orlando Magic is actually the first NBA team to implement the company’s “PureZero” program, an educational program to help teach people how to reduce the use of plastic waste at the Amway Center.

“Not just talking about it and everything you’ve heard that they are doing in the arena, but for us to come out here, walk around Central Florida in the community that we all live in and work in, it’s super important for us,” JT McWalters, Senior VP of Global Partnerships with Orlando Magic said.