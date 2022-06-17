92º

‘Empower our community:’ Learning center with garden, hydroponics coming to Parramore

Ms. Betty Resilience Hub Learning Center opening

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pink house seen on W. Washington Street in the Parramore community will soon be known as Ms. Betty Resilience Hub Learning Center.

This is a place Lawana Gelzer, with Community Equity Project, said will help get results for both children and adults.

“This is for Orange County but mostly for underserved communities. We are last to receive, but we are most in need,” Gelzer said.

Gelzer explained the project started with her mother, Betty, who donated the property in effort to make a difference.

The learning center will have a library, a conference room, pantry, and a kitchen.

Outside, children will have the opportunity grow greens through a community garden and grow their own food using an outbuilding meant for hydroponics.

“What we do is we empower our community, so now you have on going servers, people who will be there. Community people that will be there,” Gelzer said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Friday, but the learning center is set to officially open in two weeks.

