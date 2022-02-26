Artists reveal new murals in Orlando as an ‘Ode to Parramore’

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crowd joined a trio of artists in Orlando’s Parramore community Saturday — recently designated the Parramore Main Street District — to celebrate three newly unveiled murals.

Parramore Main Street and Art of Collab utilized part of a $75,000 grant from Wells Fargo’s Hope USA Initiative to present “An Ode to Parramore: Three Walls. Three Artists. One Community,” part of a larger effort to support the area’s small businesses, according to Parramore Main Street Executive Director Natasha Gaye.

[TRENDING: Here’s what it’s like to drive the new I-4 Express toll lanes | Drunk man shocked, tackled after attacking woman, children at Orlando International Airport, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Murals are a true piece of community public art,” Gaye said. “This project will encourage art in underutilized spaces, and we will work directly with locals on relevant imagery to incorporate within the mural.”

The murals revealed Saturday were painted by artists Jordan Jones, Tasanee Durrett and AJ Barbel, according to a news release.

A mural painted by Tasanee Durrett, photographed Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (The City District)

The unveiling highlighted a day of community exploration in Parramore, as attendees to the ceremonies were taken on a revitalization tour of the area before settling in to a block party, the release said.

A mural painted by AJ Barbel, photographed Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (The City District)

Gaye said that the artwork was inspired by community engagement.

“We had comment boxes located throughout the community to poll the neighborhood as to what they would like to see in the murals, and hosted an in-person workshop so community members could provide feedback directly to artists,” Gaye said.