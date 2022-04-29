‘The Great Hire’ organizers kick off series of local job fairs in Parramore

Dozens of companies came together Friday, April 29 to bring job opportunities to people in Parramore and surrounding communities.

‘The Great Hire Event’ started at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church.

More than 40 companies are participating in the job fair, which was organized by the Parramore Community Engagement Council.

CareerSource Central Florida, the University of Central Florida and Valencia College also collaborated ahead of the event to help participants connect and discover career opportunities.

Cliff Marvin, who is the director of public affairs at CareerSource, said the idea behind the event was to create a family-focused job fair to drive opportunity in Parramore and surrounding areas.

“We really focus on working with those individuals who are in transition and really focused on individuals who are looking to improve their skill set,” Marvin said.

The event comes as businesses continue facing labor shortages, which has driven up demand for workers.

“People are interested in transitioning from one role into another, which is creating vacancies,” Marvin said.

Organizers said the goal for most companies was to hire employees on the spot.

“The likelihood of you getting a job is probably 60% to 70% if you want to go to work,” Parramore Community Engagement Council Chair Rev. Dr. Robert M. Spooney said.

Several industries are represented at the event, including hospitality, transportation, logistics and health care.

This was the first of as many as four similar hiring events set to be held in different communities throughout the year.

For details about finding career opportunities, visit CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/TheGreatHIRE.