Pine Hills church to give away gas, groceries, job opportunities at free event

Kingdom Church to host gas & grocery giveaway with job fair on April 28, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Pine Hills-based church is working to get results and help families amid rising gas prices and the impacts of inflation.

Kingdom Church, located at 800 N. Pine Hills Rd. in Orlando, will host a Gas and Grocery Giveaway at their campus Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m.

The church said it’s giving out $6,000 in gas cards and food, with a job fair also on site for people to take advantage of new employment opportunities.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the free event, held in partnership with Osborne and Francis Law Firm, TKC, Infinite Zion, and District 10 Congressional candidate Terence Gray.

Senior Pastor David Jacques told News 6 the partnership and giveaway were needed to show the community some love.

“We believe it is essential to be a good neighbor and (we) wanted to partner together to show love to this in our city beautiful,” Jacques said.