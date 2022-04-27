‘Pay it forward:’ Lake County libraries to forgive fines in exchange for food donations

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Library System is once again launching its “Food for Fines” initiative.

The program forgive library fees if patrons donate dry or canned food, along with other high demand products, like hygiene and baby products and packaged pet food.

The program forgive library fees if patrons donate dry or canned food, along with other high demand products, like hygiene and baby products and packaged pet food.

Each item donated will equate to $1 forgiven for overdue library fines, according to a release, however fines will not be forgiven for library items that are lost or damaged. Those without overdue fees are also encouraged to donate.

“The program offers library patrons a change to have their library fines waived while also helping get food and other essentials to those in need,” George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library system, said in a release. “We encourage everyone to get involved and pay it forward.”

Donations will be accepted at all 16 Lake County library locations, and all donations will be sent to Lake County food banks and charities.