Organize your garage, hang a peg board on the wall! Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. – If your garage is a cluttered mess, this is for you.

We purchased:

Hammer drill

Tapcon concrete screws 2″ long 5/16″ diameter

Concrete drill bit 3/16″ diameter

Wood screws 1″ long

Pressure-treated furring strips 1″ x 2″

Peg board and tool hooks

We brought with us:

Electric screwdriver

Level

Step 1

Attach furring strips to your concrete wall so you can attach the peg board to the strips and have room behind the board to put tool hooks through the board. Make sure to use pressure-treated furring strips to resist moisture because your concrete block is porrous. Cut up the strips into 3 sections so you can place one strip at the top of the board, one in the middle and one at the bottom. If your peg board is 4′ long, you’ll need 3 strips that are each 4′ long.

Step 2

Drill through the furring strip and into the concrete using your hammer drill and concrete drill bit. The hammer drill helps tremendously, pounding on the concrete as it spins the drill bit, cutting through the block faster and easier. Drill only one hole in the middle of the strip so you can insert a single Tapcon screw into the hole and hold the strip in place. Use your level to check that the strip is level before drilling additional holes.

Step 3

Drill two more holes through the strip on both sides of the first hole and into the concrete and then insert two more screws through the strip and into the concrete to securely fasten the strip to the wall.

Step 4

Repeat steps 2 and 3 for the second and third furring strip.

Step 5

Hang the peg board! You can screw the wood screws through the peg board without drilling first. Make sure to screw into the furring strips behind the peg board. Four or five screws per furring strip should hold the peg board in place.

Step 6

You’re done! Hang your hooks through the peg board holes and hang your tools from your new peg board!

