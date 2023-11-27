Quickly replace your recessed lights with pendants lights -- no electrical wiring

Best #househack yet: swap out your old recessed lights in your ceiling for new “instant” pendant lights with no tools, no wiring and almost no work! Instant pendant lights (you can find them anywhere online) come with a screw-in lightbulb base.

What we brought:

Nothing!

What Mary Ellen & John bought:

2 “Instant” pendant lights

Step 1

Remove your old bulb. This was so easy! Just unscrew your old floodlight bulb from the recessed light in your ceiling. Leave the trim ring in place.

Step 2

Screw in the pendant light base. If you buy an “instant” pendant light, the end of the cord is already wired into a lightbulb base so all you have to do is screw in the base into your old light socket.

Step 3

Wrap up the excess cord. The pendant light base also has a handle so you can wrap the leftover cord around that handle to make the light shorter. The more you wrap up, the shorter the cord gets.

Step 4

Slide the trim cover into place. Unscrew the small nut that keeps the cord from moving and then slide the trim cover up the cord and to the ceiling. The trim cover should fit fully over your old recessed light trim ring hiding it entirely so you should never know you have a recessed light underneath. Once the new trim cover is in place, tighten the nut to keep the cord and cover in place.

That’s it! This is a project you should be able to tackle in 15 minutes!

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: