Orange County students get opportunity to earn money, learn a trade after high school

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of high school students, the next step involves college or the military, but for people looking for another path, a registered apprenticeship offers a cost-free way to earn money while learning a skilled trade.

Orange Technical College’s Annual Apprenticeship Showcase allowed more than 600 Orange County Public Schools students to meet with industry professionals to learn about career opportunities.

“There are childcare programs here. There are IT programs here. There are also machining programs here. There are also diesel mechanics, as well as the construction trades,” said Steve Lindas, Florida Department of Education Apprenticeship Training Representative for the Orland metro area. “Registered apprenticeship can be anywhere from one to five years in length depending on the occupation. All have incremental raises as you go through the program and as you achieve levels and each program upon completion. So, you complete an Orlando apprentice program, you can take that to Seattle, Bangor, Honolulu, and you will not be questioned of your credentials of what you achieved.”

Lindas said most programs are for people aged 18 and older with a high school diploma or GED. Apprentices receive at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job training per year in addition to 144 hours of classroom or computer-based training yearly. The average pay for a registered apprenticeship is $14 to $15 per hour.

“So today, the hope is we will open the eyes of local high school seniors as well as the partnership we have with local schools, as well as government entities, to make registered apprenticeships one of the best-kept secrets in the state for training,” Lindas said.

To learn more about the programs offered at Orange Technical College, click here.

