Orlando middle school student shares what it takes to be a student reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – In October, we introduced you to Howard Middle School sixth-grader Rebekah McNarny. She had just been selected as one of 28 Scholastic Kids Press Reporters from around the world, and the only one in Florida.

“Florida is such an important state all the time, but particularly in election years as we have one coming up so I’m really thrilled to see what reporting she’s going to bring to our young readers,” said Suzanne McCabe, Editor of Scholastic Kids Press.

Now, Rebekah has published her first article called Florida Residents Collect Supplies for Israelis. She stopped by her alma mater, Lake Silver Elementary School, to appear on its morning news broadcast called Tiger TV. Rebekah talked about her story, as well as offered some insight into what it’s like to be a journalist.

“The thing about being a reporter is that sometimes the stories you write aren’t under your control. My editor Suzanne McCabe sometimes presents me with stories and sometimes I pitch them to her,” she explained.

Rebekah also shared some challenges of middle school versus elementary school.

“Classes are hard, you get more homework. And don’t even get me started on math,” she said.

To learn more about Scholastic Kids Press, visit their website. Applications for 2024-2025 Kid Reporters will open in the spring.

