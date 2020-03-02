This map shows where coronavirus is the worst

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the spread of the coronavirus continues to make headlines, many people are wondering where the disease is most prevalent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a map showing four different threat levels for regions where coronavirus is present: widespread sustained transmission with restrictions on entry to the United States indicated with dark blue; widespread ongoing transmission indicated in royal blue; sustained community transmission indicated in light blue and limited community transmission, which is indicated with sea foam green.

Currently, the agency has issued level three travel notices for China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Any foreign nationals from the first two countries will be denied entry into the U.S., according to the agency.

Health officials are asking that citizens avoid all nonessential travel to those areas.

A level two travel notice has been issued for Japan, meaning that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are advised to postpone travel due to sustained community transmission.

Hong Kong is also listed as having a level one travel notice, meaning that travelers should exercise precaution in that area.

Aside from avoiding travel, the CDC also issued prevention tips:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus -- including fever, cough and shortness of breath -- should call their local health department.

